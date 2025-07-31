‘Not Sure Why We Were Stopped’: Shubman Gill Speaks On Pitch Access Row At The Oval

India captain Shubman Gill has broken his silence on the incident between head coach Gautam Gambhir and The Oval’s pitch curator Lee Fortis, calling the confrontation “unnecessary” ahead of the decisive fifth Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.

What exactly happened?

A day before the final Test, Gambhir and members of India’s support staff reportedly walked towards the pitch area during a training session to get a closer look at the surface. Curator Lee Fortis stepped in and asked them to keep a certain distance, around 2.5 metres, from the playing strip. This didn’t go down well with Gambhir, who voiced his displeasure before batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stepped in to calm the situation.

Gill’s reaction

Speaking at a press conference, Gill expressed his confusion over the whole episode: “As long as you are barefoot or wearing rubber spikes, it’s common to have a look at the pitch. We’ve been doing this throughout the tour, and nobody has ever stopped us before. I honestly don’t know what all the fuss was about.”

He further added that Gambhir, as the head coach, had every right to inspect the wicket and prepare the team accordingly: “Coach wanted to see the surface; that’s a normal part of planning for any Test match.”

Why it matters

This minor flashpoint has come at a tense moment in the series. England currently lead 2-1, and India are desperate to level the contest at The Oval. Access to the pitch a day before the match is usually routine and helps captains and coaches finalise their playing XI.

No bad blood, says Gill

Gill also made it clear that the matter hasn’t soured relations between the two sides: “Things like this happen in cricket. Once you’re on the field, everyone wants to win, but there is respect off it.”

Series context

India’s hopes will once again rest on its star players delivering under pressure. The visitors were boosted by the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, though his participation will depend on conditions and team balance. Gill said the team would take a final call after assessing the wicket on match day.