Not Suresh Raina, THIS ex-cricketer to join CSK as fielding coach for IPL 2026; check inside details

In a strategic move to sharpen their fielding standards after a disappointing performance in the previous season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in an experienced coach, who has held various coaching roles across global T20 leagues.

While there was significant speculation among fans regarding a potential return for "Chinna Thala" Suresh Raina in a coaching capacity, the Chennai-based IPL franchise has instead opted for the experienced Englishman to bolster their support staff.

According to a Cricbuzz report, former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster is set to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coaching staff for IPL 2026 under head coach Stephen Fleming.

The 45-year-old Foster, who represented England in seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is between 2001 and 2009, and is expected to assume his new role later this month.



A Proven Coaching Pedigree

Foster is no stranger to the high-pressure environment of the IPL. He previously served as the fielding coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has held various coaching roles across global T20 leagues, including: Peshawar Zalmi (PSL), Northern Superchargers (The Hundred), Desert Vipers (ILT20).

His expertise in modern fielding drills, catching techniques, and athletic positioning is expected to address CSK's need for improvement in a department that proved costly last season.

"We have been looking for a fielding coach. I am hopeful he will join us," said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of the Super Kings franchise to Cricbuzz.

Foster will work alongside a legendary coaching panel led by Stephen Fleming (Head Coach), Michael Hussey (Batting Coach), Eric Simons (bowling coach), Sridharan Sriram (assistant bowling coach) and Rajiv Kumar, who is also a fielding coach. Russell Radhakrishnan serves as the team manager.

Moving Past The "Raina" Rumors

The latest development puts an end to months of viral rumors suggesting Suresh Raina would take over the fielding or batting coach duties at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Despite Raina's status as a franchise legend and one of the greatest fielders in IPL history, he is currently expected to continue his association with the game through broadcasting and other ventures.

Strengthening For A Comeback

Five-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking to bounce back after finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025.

The team has already begun its pre-season camp at the High-Performance Centre in Chennai, with MS Dhoni and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad among the early arrivals.