Not Surya or Tilak, Jasprit Bumrah to captain Mumbai Indians against PBKS in IPL 2026; Check playing 11

Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed to lead the Mumbai Indians as they face off against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on May 14, stepping in for Suryakumar Yadav. This match marks Bumrah’s debut as a captain in the Indian Premier League.

Third captain

With this appointment, he becomes the third individual to lead the Mumbai Indians during the 2026 season, following Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya. While Hardik began the tournament as the team's designated full-time captain, back spasms have forced him out of the lineup for the past two games. Although this is Bumrah's first time captaining an IPL franchise, he has previously filled in as India's Test captain when Rohit Sharma was sidelined.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Toss Updates and Captain Comments

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first.

Jasprit Bumrah shared his thoughts at the toss:

"We have decided to bowl first. We saw the last game and felt maybe with the cold weather coming down the wicket will settle down. I didn't think that I will be a Test captain before becoming MI captain (smiles). As much as we can, we can three games left and we want to enjoy and maybe ruffle a few teams. Surya is not here for personal reasons and Allah is not there as well."

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer remarked:

"We would have bowled first as well. The wicket looks a bit drier. Still don't know how the pitch will play so just being positive about it. We should stop thinking about what has gone wrong. We have to think about being in good shape and having a positive mindset. Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai come in."

Mumbai Indians bowling-first XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

MI bench: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings batting-first XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS bench: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey

IPL 2026 Playoffs

Despite recent setbacks, the Punjab Kings are still in a strong position with 13 points from 11 matches and three games remaining in the league stage. If they manage to secure victories in all three of their remaining fixtures, they will reach 19 points, which would automatically guarantee their qualification for the playoffs.

As the tournament stands right now, both the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have already been knocked out of playoff contention.