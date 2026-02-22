'Not tap water...': Italian cricketer's cheeky jibe on Indore water crisis divides internet - WATCH

While the Italy national cricket team has emerged as a major narrative of the T20 World Cup 2026, it is an off field remark that has captured the attention of social media. Appearing on the popular "The Grade Cricketer" podcast, Italian spin bowler Ben Manenti made a dry comment regarding hydration in India that many have linked to the recent environmental health crisis in Indore.

The Podcast Quip

Joined by his brother Harry and the Mosca brothers, Ben Manenti was asked how the squad manages their downtime during a grueling World Cup schedule. Manenti contrasted the team's current discipline with their past experiences in lower tier tournaments.

“We’ve gotten much better, because back when we were in Finland once for a tournament, we used to have a couple of Steins and we’d end up finding ourselves at a karaoke bar till 4 am," he remarked. He then pivoted to their current stay in India, stating, “Now, we’re in the waters in India. Well, not tap water."

The comment immediately drew laughter from the hosts but was quickly flagged by Indian social media users as a reference to the January 2026 water contamination disaster in Indore.

Context of the Controversy: The Indore Water Crisis

Indore, consistently ranked as the cleanest city in India, suffered a massive blow to its reputation in early 2026. Sewage leakage into the municipal drinking supply led to a severe diarrhoeal outbreak. While initial reports cited nine fatalities and 200 hospitalizations, state officials eventually confirmed that the death toll had risen to 22 since the end of December. Residents had complained of foul smelling and discolored water weeks before the mass illness broke out.

Manenti appeared to sense the weight of his comment and moved back to a more conventional sporting topic. “Now, we’re a bit more professional, and we just have a couple of Kingfishers in the team room now," he added.

Italy’s On-Field Statement

Despite the viral distraction, Italy’s performance in their World Cup debut has been impressive. The "Azzurri" made an immediate impact by crushing Nepal with a 10 wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium. They further proved their mettle at Eden Gardens, where they pushed a powerhouse England side to the limit in a high scoring chase of over 200 runs.

While a subsequent defeat to the West Indies slowed their momentum, the Italian side has demonstrated significant growth. For a squad that largely developed its skills on astro turf pitches in football centric Rome, their ability to compete with Full Member nations in Indian conditions has been one of the tournament's most inspiring subplots.

Viral Reaction

The clip has sparked a divided debate online. While some users dismissed the comment as harmless banter typical of the podcast's tone, others felt it was a sensitive jab at a city still recovering from a public health tragedy. Regardless of the intent, the moment has highlighted the intense digital scrutiny facing international players during the 2026 World Cup.