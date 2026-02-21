'Not the best person...': Mike Hesson's 4-word reaction on Babar Azam's striking abilities amidst dismal form ahead of Super 8 goes viral

As Pakistan prepares for their opening Super 8 clash against New Zealand, head coach Mike Hesson has addressed the significant tactical shift regarding Babar Azam’s role in the side. Despite a career largely defined by opening the innings, the former captain has been demoted to the number four position during the T20 World Cup 2026, a move Hesson describes as a necessity for team balance and power play efficiency.

Analyzing the Statistical Decline

Babar Azam’s performance in the group stages has been under intense scrutiny. In four matches, the stylish right hander has managed only 66 runs, averaging 22 with a strike rate of 115.78. These figures reflect a larger trend that influenced the coaching staff’s decision to move him away from the opening slot.

Power Play Concerns and Strategic Shifts

During a pre match briefing on February 21, Mike Hesson was candid about Babar’s struggles during the initial overs of a T20 innings. He noted that the player is fully conscious of the data surrounding his scoring rate.

"Babar is well aware of that. I think he's well aware strike rate in the power play in World Cups is less than 100 in T20s. So clearly, that's not a role that we think here we need," Hesson stated.

The coach explained that the decision to move Babar to the middle order was part of a specific plan established after the Asia Cup. The goal was to inject "batsmanship" into the middle overs, providing a stabilizer who can anchor the innings if early wickets fall.

"We think he's a fine player through the middle, if required, in terms of if we're in a little bit of trouble, or as we saw against the USA, once he gets himself set, he can increase his strike rate at that point," Hesson added.

Optimizing the Final Overs

Hesson further elaborated that the move also allows specialized power hitters to be utilized more effectively during the death overs. He argued that Babar’s skillset is best used to set a platform rather than being the primary aggressor late in the game.

"At the 12th over mark, Babar Azam is not the best person to come in. We've got plenty of other options who can perform that role towards the end. And Babar is actually the first to acknowledge that," said Hesson. He concluded by noting that Babar understands his strengths and accepts that other players may be more efficient in high intensity finishing roles.

Pakistan’s Path Forward

Despite Babar’s individual struggles, Pakistan successfully navigated Group A to finish second and secure a Super 8 berth. Their campaign included three wins and a single loss to India, culminating in a dominant 102 run victory over Namibia. As they head into the clash against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the success of Hesson’s tactical experiment with Babar at number four will be a defining factor in Pakistan’s quest for the trophy.