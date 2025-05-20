‘Not The Right Time’: Joginder Sharma Questions Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s Test Retirement, Cites Australia’s Example

Former India cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma believes that Test veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from the longest format of the game, still had more to offer.

Just over a month before India’s crucial tour of England, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket through an emotional Instagram post, following Rohit Sharma’s earlier decision to step away from the format. While acknowledging the gap their absence creates, Joginder is confident that India’s strong bench strength will help the team move forward.

"Virat’s fitness and form didn't indicate this was the right time to step away. In my opinion, both he and Rohit still had a lot to contribute. Every player goes through rough patches. Although no one can truly replace legends, the depth in Indian cricket ensures continuity," Joginder shared with ANI.

He drew a comparison with Australia, emphasizing how the Aussies have continued to be a dominant force despite the retirements of several great players. "Even after losing legends, Australia remains one of the top teams. We can take a cue from that," he added.

Virat's 14-year Test career was pivotal in reshaping Indian cricket. He brought a new level of aggression and fitness culture to the side, inspiring a blend of youth and experience. His red-ball legacy includes 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties—making him India's fourth-highest scorer in Tests.

Rohit Sharma, too, left an indelible mark, finishing his Test journey with 4,301 runs in 67 matches, averaging 40.57, and registering 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Virat’s decision to retire is part of a broader trend of senior Indian players stepping away from Test cricket. Before Kohli and Rohit, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had also announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.