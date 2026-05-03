'Not the season': Blame game erupts in MI camp after IPL 2026 knockout following 8 wicket loss to CSK; Hardik Pandya says this..

The curtains have closed on the Mumbai Indians' journey in IPL 2026 following a devastating defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings. They can still qualify mathematically but a they now rely on other team's results. During the 44th match of the tournament, CSK delivered a clinical and ruthless performance to secure an eight wicket victory at the Chepauk stadium. This result marks a historic low for the five time champions, as Mumbai Indians became the first franchise to be mathematically eliminated from the 2026 playoff race. While the atmosphere lived up to the El Clasico reputation, the actual gameplay was a complete mismatch that saw Chennai outclass their rivals in every facet of the sport.

A Struggle for Momentum Under Pressure

Mumbai Indians entered the contest with the heavy burden of keeping their season alive. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, they desperately needed a massive total to stay competitive. Unfortunately, the MI innings struggled to find a consistent rhythm from the outset. The early dismissal of Will Jacks for just 1 run established a somber mood in the dugout. A brief glimmer of hope emerged through Ryan Rickelton, who scored 37 off 24 balls, and Naman Dhir, who contributed a solid 57 off 37 deliveries. Together, they forged an aggressive second wicket partnership that briefly put MI on the front foot.

However, Dhir’s half century remained a solitary highlight in a middle order that otherwise appeared stagnant. Despite a rapid 21 from Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai lineup eventually buckled under the weight of Chennai’s disciplined bowling attack. Anshul Kamboj emerged as the standout performer for the Yellow Army, finishing with impressive figures of 3/32. Supporting him, Noor Ahmad choked the scoring rate in the middle overs to finish with 2/26. Captain Hardik Pandya found it particularly difficult to find his timing on the dry surface, laboring to an 18 off 23 balls. Consequently, Mumbai could only manage a subpar total of 159/7.

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The Gaikwad and Sharma Masterclass

Defending a modest target of 160 required immediate breakthroughs. Although Jasprit Bumrah gave MI an early boost by removing Sanju Samson for 11, the celebration was fleeting. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel, who smashed 24 off 12 balls, dismantled the MI powerplay by racing to 62 runs in just six overs.

Following Patel’s exit, Kartik Sharma joined his captain to execute a perfect chase. Gaikwad anchored the innings flawlessly to finish unbeaten on 67 off 48 balls. At the other end, Kartik Sharma accelerated with precision to end on 54 off 40 balls. Their 98 run partnership was a lesson in gap finding and tactical aggression, as they punished loose deliveries from Trent Boult and AM Ghazanfar.

Hardik Pandya Reflects on the Exit

In the aftermath of the elimination, a sombre Hardik Pandya addressed the media, noting that the team simply failed to click when it mattered most. Reflecting on the match and the broader campaign, Pandya stated:

"Not the season, I feel. They played better; bowled, fielded and batted better. At one point, we were looking at 180-190. We couldn't get momentum post-10 overs, not the finish as well. Not easy to play shots early in the innings. It was about playing calculated innings, which they did. Batters couldn't get under the batter, they bowled better. We would've had to throw fireballs to get them out. We went with our bowling options, they played smart cricket and were better."

CSK reached the target with 11 balls remaining, ending the night at 160/2. This loss represents Mumbai’s seventh defeat of the season, leaving them at the bottom of the points table. While Chennai continues their march toward the title, Mumbai Indians are left to reflect on a season of missed opportunities.