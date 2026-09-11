/Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ! Ajinkya Rahane backs Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma to open for India in Afghanistan T20Is

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has suggested the Indian team management to stick with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for the upcoming three match T20I series against Afghanistan. Rahane urged patience with 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, stressing that the youngster will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in the future.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane underlined the value of continuity at the top of the order, suggesting that India should keep the same top three that powered them to T20 World Cup 2026 glory.
"I feel the top three should be the same that played in the World Cup. Samson has done well, but he got dropped after two or three bad innings. I want him to get another chance. Abhishek and Ishan also did well for us," Rahane said.
"Vaibhav will get his opportunities, and his time will come. But for now, I feel the top three should be Samson, Abhishek, and Ishan, who were our contributors in the World Cup," he added.
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The debate over India's top order resurfaced after the squad announcement for the three-match home series against Afghanistan. Samson, who claimed the Player of the Series award during India's victorious T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, faced sudden omissions following a brief dip in form.
In the interim, the selection committee handed opportunities to 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After a challenging T20I series against England, Sooryavanshi bounced back in style with an explosive 151-run, Player of the Series display against Zimbabwe.
With three top-order dynamic stroke-makers present in the squad, the team management faces a tactical choice when it comes to picking Indian openers for Afghanistan T20Is.
Rahane maintained that team chemistry and proven match-winning ability must take priority, particularly when assessing Samson's resilience in the shortest format.
"I am happy to see Sanju Samson back in the team. He was the 'Man of the Series' in the World Cup. It has been up and down, and things were happening to him that were not in his control. But he is a match-winner, and his return strengthens the team," he said.
Rahane's blueprint prioritises stability by backing Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan at No. 3, while giving young talents like Sooryavanshi time to develop without the pressure of an immediate starting role.
Meanwhile, Rahane reiterated his advice to Sooryavanshi, urging him to continue playing his attacking game.
"I think he should just play his game right now. He should back the game that led him to come into the Indian team. It is a very early stage for him in his career and in international cricket. As of now, there is no need for him to think a lot, and he should be set free. His game will eventually change after two or three years, as much as he keeps playing. It will be important for him to maintain balance. Apart from cricket skills, it is important to stay balanced off the field. That will be a challenge for him," the former Indian batter said.
"If we talk about cricket skills, we saw how well he batted in the IPL and scored consistently. He scored for India A and also made runs for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He has shown consistency. The only thing for him will be to stay mentally balanced and stable so that he can continue operating the way he does. Yes, he will have to make some tweaks in his game, but there is time for that," he added.
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