/Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ! Ajinkya Rahane backs Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma to open for India in Afghanistan T20Is

"I think he should just play his game right now. He should back the game that led him to come into the Indian team. It is a very early stage for him in his career and in international cricket. As of now, there is no need for him to think a lot, and he should be set free. His game will eventually change after two or three years, as much as he keeps playing. It will be important for him to maintain balance. Apart from cricket skills, it is important to stay balanced off the field. That will be a challenge for him," the former Indian batter said.