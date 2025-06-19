Not Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Or Steve Smith But Cheteshawar Pujara Picks THIS Pakistan Great As Superior Spin Batter

In an era where comparing cricketing greats is as common as a cover drive in subcontinental conditions, Cheteshwar Pujara's recent statement has turned heads in the cricketing world. During an engaging video segment by ESPNcricinfo, the 103-Test veteran was asked to name batters who play spin better than him. While many big names surfaced, it was Younis Khan—the former Pakistan captain and spin specialist—who earned Pujara’s unequivocal praise.

"Younis Khan – I would have to say that he’s better than me," Pujara admitted candidly, cutting through the noise of stats and fan wars.

Not Kohli, Not Smith — A Surprising Pick

When names like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson were pitched to Pujara, the Indian batter offered measured responses. On Kohli, he said:

"I would say at par. His numbers suggest that he is a good player of spin."

As for Smith and Williamson—both modern greats with impressive records against spin—Pujara recognized their consistency but maintained a diplomatic tone, stating it’s hard to compare.

“They have scored runs against India and their numbers are good... but it’s very hard to compare myself when it comes to spin.”

Yet, it was only Younis Khan who got a definitive nod—highlighting the Pakistani legend's mastery in the subcontinent’s toughest conditions.

Why Younis Khan Deserves the Praise

Younis Khan's record against spin is not just good—it’s elite. The right-hander accumulated 4449 runs against spin in 151 innings at a staggering average of 75.40. With impeccable footwork and a rock-solid technique, he often dismantled top-tier spinners with calculated aggression and patience.

His overall Test career, boasting 10,099 runs at an average of 52.06, including 34 centuries, places him as Pakistan's highest Test run-scorer. What sets Younis apart is his ability to adapt to different surfaces, dominate spinners on turning tracks, and anchor Pakistan’s middle order for over a decade.

A Statistical Showdown: Spin Greats Compared

To add context to Pujara’s statement, here's how the other modern-day greats stack up in terms of spin play:

Virat Kohli: 3938 runs vs spin in 151 innings | Avg: 55.46 | Strike Rate: 57.03

Steve Smith: 4083 runs in 161 innings | Avg: 60.94

Kane Williamson: 3784 runs in 134 innings | Avg: 65.24

Joe Root: 4957 runs in 209 innings | Avg: 60.45

While all these numbers are remarkable, none match Younis Khan’s 75.40 average against spin—a testament to his dominance over some of the world’s best tweakers.

Expert Analysis: Why Pujara’s View Matters

Cheteshwar Pujara isn’t just any batter making a casual observation—he is widely regarded as one of the finest players of spin in modern Test cricket. His stoic presence at No. 3, especially in Asian conditions, has seen him face the likes of Nathan Lyon, Moeen Ali, Yasir Shah, and Rangana Herath with distinction.

That’s precisely why his vote for Younis Khan carries weight. It's not just a humble admission; it’s a master recognising another master. In doing so, Pujara not only showed respect for a rival but also added fuel to one of cricket’s evergreen debates—who is the best player of spin?