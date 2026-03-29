Not Virat Kohli or Jacob Duffy, SRH coach credits 'This youngster' for RCB win in IPL 2026 opener

In the IPL 2026 opener, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a commanding six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, but for SRH head coach Daniel Vettori, the defining moment came through the bat of 25-year-old Devdutt Padikkal. Despite SRH posting a strong 201/9, Vettori admitted that Padikkal’s fearless strokeplay turned the game decisively in RCB’s favour.

Explosive Knock Shifts Momentum

Batting at No. 3, Padikkal continued in his familiar role and delivered a blistering 61 off just 26 balls at a strike rate exceeding 230. He walked in after Phil Salt fell early for 8, but immediately seized control of the innings. His aggressive intent not only put SRH on the back foot but also allowed Virat Kohli to settle before accelerating. The pair added a crucial 101-run partnership for the second wicket, taking RCB to 110/2 in nine overs and effectively sealing the chase.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reflecting on the innings, Vettori said, "Padikkal’s innings, I think. Came and hit the first ball for six, striking over 200, taking on all bowlers, allowing Virat to get into his innings, even though he was striking quickly too. The impetus that he showed when he came in was the real difference. Maybe a couple of years ago, you thought you were safe with 200, but I do think we understand where the game has gone and how destructive that RCB line-up is."

Bowling Let SRH Down

SRH’s struggles extended beyond just handling Padikkal’s assault. The bowling unit failed to maintain control, with the absence of Pat Cummins clearly felt. Brydon Carse couldn’t make an impact, and apart from Jaydev Unadkat and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the rest of the attack conceded at over 10 runs per over.

Duffy’s Discipline Stands Out

In contrast, Vettori highlighted the performance of RCB debutant Jacob Duffy, who impressed with figures of 3/22. His ability to consistently hit the right lengths stood in sharp contrast to SRH’s execution. “You don’t want to have a rusty performance because of how important every game is in the IPL, especially at the start. I think we missed our lengths and Duffy, in particular, showed the length to bowl on that surface,” Vettori added.

RCB Begin with Authority

Chasing 202, RCB cruised to 203/4, underlining their batting depth and intent early in the tournament. With contributions across departments and a standout knock from Padikkal, the Bengaluru side couldn’t have asked for a stronger start to their IPL 2026 campaign