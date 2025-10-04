Advertisement
KANE WILLIAMSON

Not Virat Kohli Or Joe Root; Kane Williamson Picks ‘THESE’ Cricketers As His All-Time Greatest Test Batters

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently shared his picks for the four greatest Test batters of all time, sparking discussions among cricket fans worldwide.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Not Virat Kohli Or Joe Root; Kane Williamson Picks ‘THESE’ Cricketers As His All-Time Greatest Test BattersImage Credit:- X

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently shared his picks for the four greatest Test batters of all time, sparking discussions among cricket fans worldwide. The legendary batter, known for his calm demeanour and cricketing intelligence, highlighted players who have had a lasting impact on the longest format of the game.

Williamson’s All-Time Test Batting Quartet

Williamson’s picks for his all-time greatest Test batters are:

  • Sir Donald Bradman (Australia) - The Don’s unmatched average of 99.94 in 52 Tests makes him a natural choice for any all-time great list.
  • Sachin Tendulkar (India) - The 'Little Master' scored over 15,000 Test runs, combining consistency with an elegant style that inspired a generation.
  • Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - Renowned for his technique and composure, Sangakkara amassed 12,400 runs at an average exceeding 57.
  • Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - A true all-rounder, Kallis contributed heavily with both bat and ball, compiling over 13,000 Test runs alongside nearly 300 wickets.

The Thought Behind the Picks

Williamson’s choices reflect not only statistical excellence but also the artistry and influence these players had on the game. By selecting legends from different eras, he emphasises the timeless nature of their impact on Test cricket.

Interestingly, modern stars like Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Steve Smith did not make his list, highlighting Williamson’s focus on players whose careers have endured over decades, allowing their legacy to be fully appreciated.

A Nod to the Legends

Williamson’s picks are a reminder of the lasting influence of cricketing legends. While the modern game continues to evolve, the feats of Bradman, Tendulkar, Sangakkara, and Kallis remain benchmarks for batting excellence. Fans and upcoming cricketers alike can draw inspiration from their performances and the sheer consistency they brought to the game.

As cricket continues to celebrate its rich history, Williamson’s list serves as both a tribute and a conversation starter for fans debating the greatest batters of all time.

