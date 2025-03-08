Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma Ravi Shastri Predicts This Player To Win Champions Trophy Final For India

Champions Trophy 2025: As India and New Zealand gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has predicted that an all-rounder could play a decisive role in the title clash. Shastri believes that either Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel from India could emerge as the Player of the Match, given their ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He also named Glenn Phillips from New Zealand as a potential game-changer.

Phillips Could Be A Surprise Factor

Shastri highlighted Phillips’ explosive batting and sharp fielding skills, pointing out his impressive 49-run knock off just 27 balls in the semifinal against South Africa. The Kiwi all-rounder also chipped in with the ball and could play a similar role in the final.

"From New Zealand, I think Glenn Phillips has something up his sleeve. He might show flashes of brilliance in the field, play a quick cameo of 40-50 runs, and even surprise with a wicket or two," Shastri said on ICC Review.

Key Players to Watch: Kohli, Williamson, Rachin

Shastri also backed experienced batters like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson to step up in the final. Both have been in solid form, with each scoring a century and a half-century in the tournament so far.

"Now, on current form, Kohli. When these guys get going, and you let them get their first 10 runs, they become dangerous. Whether it’s Williamson or Kohli, they can take the game away," Shastri added.

He also praised Rachin Ravindra, calling the young Kiwi batter a fabulous talent who could make a difference in the title decider.

India Prepares for Kiwi Spin Challenge

With New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell expected to play a key role with their spin attack, Indian batters focused on countering left-arm and off-spin variations during their training session on Friday.

The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja bowled in the nets, helping the Indian middle-order prepare for New Zealand’s bowling threats. The session also included practice against local spinners to fine-tune their approach.

All Eyes on Dubai Showdown

With both teams coming from Group A and winning their semifinals convincingly—India defeating Australia and New Zealand outclassing South Africa—the stage is set for a thrilling final. Will an all-rounder steal the show, or will the experienced batters lead their team to glory? The answer will unfold on March 9 in Dubai.