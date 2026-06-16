/Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma ! Smriti Mandhana shines as only Indian in TIME's 100 most influential athletes list

In a historic shift for Indian sports representation on the global stage, India women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was named in TIME magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026, released on Tuesday. TIME’s star-studded lineup celebrates the athletes, coaches, investors, and advocates actively shaping the modern sports landscape.
The 29-year-old Mandhana finds herself in elite company in the list this year alongside global sporting icons such as basketball legend LeBron James, football greats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz, golfer Rory McIlroy, and South Africa cricket captain Temba Bavuma and others
Notably, stalwarts of Indian men’s cricket such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did not make the cut, underscoring Mandhana’s exceptional individual impact and the rising global profile of women’s cricket.
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Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's team, is placed in the 'Titans' category. In its official profile, TIME lauded the Mumbai-born left-hander's extraordinary knack for rewriting cricket history, writing that "records keep tumbling in" for the opener.
The magazine highlighted a staggering list of her recent achievements:
Her influence extends beyond numbers. Mandhana has been instrumental in popularizing women’s cricket in India, inspiring a new generation of players and fans while driving the sport’s commercial growth through the WPL.
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TIME’s list highlights individuals who are not just excelling but transforming their sports. For Mandhana, this includes elevating women’s cricket’s visibility in a cricket-mad nation and proving that consistent excellence on the biggest stages commands global respect.
As India's vice-captain, she continues to deliver in ongoing tournaments, including a notable recent performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
Fellow cricketer Temba Bavuma is the only other player from the sport on the list, making Mandhana and Bavuma the sole representatives of cricket in this prestigious global compilation.
For decades, global lists of influential Indian athletes were almost exclusively dominated by men’s cricket icons. Smriti Mandhana’s presence as the lone Indian on this global index signals a massive cultural evolution.
Smriti has slowly but surely transcended the moniker of "the face of women's cricket" to simply become one of the most powerful, influential icons in world sport today - inspiring millions of young girls across the subcontinent to pick up a bat and dream big.
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