Not Virat, MS Dhoni or Rohit; 6-time IPL winner hails this star as 'greatest IPL player' of all time

Ambati Rayudu believes Sunil Narine is the best player in the history of the Indian Premier League. The veteran all-rounder once again delivered a match-winning performance for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Narine had figures of 2/29 in KKR’s 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 on Saturday, earning the Player of the Match award in his 200th IPL appearance.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show after the game, Rayudu said Narine's consistency and ability to impact matches with both bat and ball make him the greatest player the tournament has ever seen.

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“Best IPL player, according to me, of all time,” Rayudu said.

“He’s a proper match-winner with the ball and with the bat. There have been great players in the IPL, but this guy always stands out. He's at the top of the list for me.”

Narine's long career and impact continue to set him apart in the league. He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 205 wickets, behind only Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

A one-franchise player since joining KKR in 2012, Narine has played a key role in all three of Kolkata’s IPL title wins. He took 24 wickets at an economy of 5.47 during KKR’s title-winning season in 2012, followed that with 21 wickets in 2014, and added 17 wickets during their championship run in 2024.

Remarkably, Narine has never given up more than eight runs per over in a single IPL season. He remains one of the league’s most economical bowlers, even in an era dominated by batters.

Rayudu also explained why Narine is such a tough bowler to face compared to other leading T20 spinners.

“I think Rashid Khan has a unique problem, especially on pitches like that, because everything is a topspinner,” Rayudu said.

“When that kind of ball hits the surface, it tends to come on quickly to the bat. But with Sunil Narine, everything he bowls tends to hold on the surface. That's something that always happens. His ball never skids onto the bat.”

“As a batsman, it's always tough to line up against someone like Sunil Narine because the ball tends to hold. You often lose your shape.”