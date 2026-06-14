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'Not Sehwag, Not Sachin!': Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian opener to...

With his knock of 16 runs off 16 deliveries in the series opener in Dharamsala, Rohit now possesses a grand total of 16,010 runs across 384 innings in 359 international fixtures as an opening batter representing India.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 07:55 AM IST
'Not Sehwag, Not Sachin!': Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian opener to...
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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