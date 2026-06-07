'Nothing comes easy...': Rohit Sharma reacts on Shreyas Iyer replacing Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain

India’s legendary former captain Rohit Sharma has backed Shreyas Iyer to succeed as the nation’s new leader in the shortest format. Shreyas has officially taken over the reins after the national selection committee made the bold decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav entirely from the T20I setup, hitting the refresh button on India’s leadership.

This transition has been executed with focus on several upcoming major campaigns, including the Asian Games later this year, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma Backs Iyer’s Franchise Record

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Rohit, speaking in his capacity as the brand ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League, expressed full confidence in Iyer’s leadership credentials. He pointed out that Shreyas has already managed high pressure situations and complex team dynamics during his time in the Indian Premier League. Iyer famously led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the league championship in 2024 and subsequently guided the Punjab Kings to a spectacular final appearance in 2025.

According to Rohit, these elite franchise experiences have provided the 31 year old with the perfect blueprint to steer the national side into a successful new era.

"I'm sure looking at how he has captained in the last few years for his franchise, he's going to have a good time," Rohit remarked.

The Mumbai School of Hard Knocks

Rohit also spoke about the demanding nature of climbing the ranks in Indian cricket, particularly within the competitive environment of Mumbai. He emphasized that the immense pressure and expectations of the local cricketing culture build a unique mental toughness in players who eventually make it to the international stage.

Reflecting on the heavy responsibility now resting on Shreyas Iyer, Rohit noted that the new captain is fully aware of the challenges. He explained that Shreyas understands that leadership is not simply a title given to a player, but something that must be continuously earned through on field performances and by gaining the trust of the dressing room.

"Look, playing in Mumbai, representing Mumbai teaches you a lot of things. If you ask anyone who has captained India or Mumbai before us, they'll tell you the same thing. Nothing comes easy here. I'm pretty sure it's the same elsewhere as well. But here I'm just talking about Mumbai, nothing comes easy. You have to really earn it so captaincy is also something that you have to earn and earn the respect of people around you and that is something that all these guys have it," Rohit added.

High Praise for Suryakumar Yadav’s Legacy

The 2024 T20 World Cup winning skipper also took the opportunity to commend Suryakumar Yadav for his memorable tenure as captain. He highlighted how Suryakumar’s leadership reached its absolute peak earlier this year when he guided India to a historic, record extending third T20 World Cup trophy.

Despite the recent management shakeup, Rohit emphasized that Suryakumar’s contributions as leader will remain a legendary chapter in Indian cricket history, praising his resilience and refusal to back down from challenges throughout his career.

"I'm pretty sure nothing has come easy, especially for Surya. He made his India debut at 30 or 31, if I'm not wrong, which means that he never gave up. He always wanted to be in the fight and when it came, he wanted to grab it with both hands, and he did it," Rohit concluded.

India's T20I squad for Ireland and England

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

India's Asian Games 2026 squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.