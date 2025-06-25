'Nothing To Do With BCCI,ICC': Ex India Head Coach Shares His Two cents On Possible India VS Pakistan Test Series

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shares his thoughts on India's decision to not travel to Pakistan during Champions Trophy 2025 and not playing any bilateral series for the last 13 years. He stated that it is because of the bad political relations between the two countries and neither BCCI or ICC can do anything in changing it.

India is currently having one of the worst times in diplomatic relations with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that took lives of innocent civilians. What followed was the Operation Sindoor done by India and both the countries almost dodged a war by ceasefire. Notably both the countries T20 leagues , India Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) were going on during the escalating tensions and were later postponed. While India organized their league in their own country after its postponement, Pakistan hosted it in UAE. India and Pakistan have agreed to play in hybrid format for all of the future ICC championships now.

Ravi Shastri while talking to Michael Atherton in a discussion on Sky Sports shared his thoughts on a possible India vs Pakistan Test series in future.

"Yes, it all depends on political relations. It has nothing to do with BCCI, nothing to do with ICC, nothing to do with anyone else. It is no one else's business. It's what the politicians think, what's the state of relations between the two countries politically and that will determine whether India will play Pakistan or not. Nothing else" said Ravi Shastri.

He agreed that it will be a major boost to the declining format but had a clear stance on political relations. India has only opted to play against Pakistan in the trophies hosted by ICC since 2012. Pakistan last toured India in 2012 while India last went to Pakistan in 2007. India has a dominant record against their neighbours in both the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup where they have just lost one game in 2021 rest they have never been defeated by the men in green. India last played a game against Pakistan during Champions Trophy 2025 where Rohit Sharma led India defeated them by six wickets. Virat Kohli was the man of the match of that game scoring a fine hundred at Dubai International Stadium, India eventually won the Champions Trophy 2025.