Former Aussie bowler Brett Lee has responded to Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra's comments on the Australian’s javelin throwing ability. Lee's reply came after Neeraj picked him among the cricketers he thinks will do well as javelin throwers.

In an interview with JioStar, the official broadcaster of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, the Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallist was asked which cricketer he thinks would be able to throw the javelin.

"I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years," said Chopra who is hosting the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

In his response to the interview, Lee said he did throw the javelin during his schooling days, but was nowhere near as good as Neeraj.

"I did throw the javelin back in my schooling days, but nowhere near what Neeraj does & continues to do," wrote the former Australian pacer in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 48-year-old explained why he did not continue with javelin despite indulging in it in his school days. He also expressed his admiration for Neeraj Chopra, who is one of the most popular and famous athletes on the international circuit.

"Very tough on the elbow. I have, however, admired what this fine athlete can do and wish him well," said Lee.

Meanwhile, Chopra, who won back-to-back titles in the Paris Diamond League event and Ostrava Golden Spike meet, also expressed his interest in trying javelin alongside India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

"I would like to try javelin with Jasprit Bumrah too, and hope he teaches me some bowling skills. While bowling and javelin are both throws, they are very different. I would like to learn from Bumrah," he said.