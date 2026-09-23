/NZ announce 16-member squad for India T20Is, KKR star ruled out due to freak injury

New Zealand will enter their five match T20I series against India without Rachin Ravindra after the batting all-rounder was ruled out with a right shoulder injury. The BlackCaps have announced a 16 member squad for the series, with white-ball captain Mitchell Santner set to lead a side built around a seven strong pace attack.
The series begins on October 22 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and will be played across 11 days in four cities. Ravindra's absence comes after he dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland on September 16. New Zealand Cricket's initial medical assessment found no major structural damage, but his rehabilitation is expected to take around six weeks. The team is targeting a return for the ODI series against India, which begins at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4.
Ravindra Injury Forces T20I Absence
Ravindra's injury occurred while he was attempting a diving catch during filming for a promotional shoot with Sky. He landed awkwardly on a safety mat and suffered the dislocation. New Zealand Cricket had initially left his T20I participation uncertain, before the latest squad announcement confirmed that he would miss the five match series.
Head coach Rob Walter said the team does not want to compromise Ravindra's recovery while looking ahead to a demanding period of international cricket.
“We're gutted for Rachin. He's going to play a big role for us this summer, so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODIs," he said.
The BlackCaps will instead rely on a deep group of pace options. The squad includes Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy, while Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith provide younger options.
Milne Returns After A Year
Adam Milne is another notable addition to the squad. The 34-year-old has 243 T20 caps, including 56 international appearances, and returns to the BlackCaps setup after more than a year away from international cricket. His last appearance for New Zealand came against Zimbabwe over a year ago. Michael Bracewell and Milne are also among the 13 players selected from the New Zealand side that finished runner-up to India in this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Both missed that tournament because of injuries.
The batting order will also see the reunion of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen at the top. The pair last opened together during New Zealand's impressive T20 World Cup campaign, which included one of the country's greatest T20I run chases.
Ben Sears Missing From Squad
Ben Sears has not been considered for selection as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.
The T20I series will be New Zealand and India's first meeting since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in March, adding another layer to a contest between the two sides.
New Zealand's 16 man squad is: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith.
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