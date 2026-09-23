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NZ announce 16-member squad for India T20Is, KKR star ruled out due to freak injury

The BlackCaps have announced a 16 member squad for the series, with white-ball captain Mitchell Santner set to lead a side built around a seven strong pace attack.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
NZ announce 16-member squad for India T20Is, KKR star ruled out due to freak injury
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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