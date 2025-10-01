NZ Vs AUS 1st T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs Australia First T20I Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online?

NZ vs AUS 1st T20: Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand will lock horns with Australia in a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. This series provides both sides a chance to fine-tune their skills ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup, set to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Australia, one of the favourites for the tournament, head into the series in red-hot form, having won back-to-back T20I series against the West Indies and South Africa. New Zealand, too, enter the series with strong momentum, winning nine out of their 11 T20Is in 2025.

Injury Woes for Both Teams

On the eve of the first T20I, Australia suffered a setback as veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell fractured his arm during a net session. Maxwell was hit by a powerful shot from Mitchell Owen during training, ruling him out of the three-match series.

New Zealand also have a number of key players unavailable due to injuries. Mitchell Santner, William O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Adam Milne, and Lockie Ferguson are all sidelined, while captain Kane Williamson will also miss the series.

Australia’s Post-Starc Era

This series marks Australia’s first T20I after Mitchell Starc’s retirement. However, Starc’s absence is not expected to be a huge blow, as he hadn’t played any T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup. The onus will be on the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and Marcus Stoinis to lead the Australian attack.

NZ vs AUS 1st T20I: Match Timing

The first T20I is scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match will start at 11:45 AM IST, with the toss set for 11:15 AM IST.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the first T20I between New Zealand and Australia

NZ vs AUS 1st T20I: Full Squad

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Alex Carey (w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe

With both sides missing important players, the series could provide opportunities for young and upcoming talent to shine. New Zealand will rely on Bracewell’s leadership and their in-form core, while Australia will look to maintain momentum and integrate players like Josh Philippe into their T20I plans.