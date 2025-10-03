NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming India 2025: Watch New Zealand vs Australia Online

Cricket fans across India are gearing up for the second T20I between New Zealand and Australia at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday, October 3. After Australia’s dominant win in the series opener, New Zealand will aim to bounce back. For viewers, the key question is—how to catch all the live-action? Here’s your complete guide to NZ vs AUS live streaming, telecast, and mobile viewing options.

When and Where Will the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Take Place?

The second T20I is scheduled for Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The toss will be held at 11:15 AM IST, with the first ball set to be bowled at 11:45 AM IST. Fans can expect a high-octane clash as both sides look to gain momentum in the three-match series.

How Can You Watch NZ vs AUS Live Telecast in India?

For viewers in India, the Sony Sports Network holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the series. The NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I live telecast will be available on:

Sony Ten 1

Sony Ten 2

Sony Ten 5

This ensures that cricket enthusiasts can follow every run, wicket, and boundary in real-time, directly on television.

Where Can You Stream NZ vs AUS Online in India?

If you prefer to watch the match online, live streaming platforms offer multiple options:

Amazon Prime Video: Available with a valid subscription; compatible with mobiles, laptops, and connected TVs.

SonyLIV: Provides live streaming of the second T20I; viewers can choose from various subscription plans for uninterrupted access.

Additionally, mobile users can access streaming via Airtel, Vi, or Jio SIMs, making it convenient to watch the game anywhere, anytime.

Do You Need a Subscription to Watch NZ vs AUS Live?

Yes, both Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV require users to have an active subscription plan. Options vary from monthly to annual plans, allowing viewers flexibility based on their preference. For casual viewers, some telecom packages with Airtel, Vi, or Jio may offer bundled access to live streaming without an additional cost.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the Second T20I?

While the focus is on live streaming, knowing the players enhances the viewing experience:

New Zealand: Tim Robinson (recent T20I centurion), Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell will be crucial in stabilizing the innings.

Australia: Captain Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head will look to continue their aggressive starts from the first match.

Keeping track of these match-defining players makes live streaming more engaging, as fans can witness every big shot, boundary, and wicket in real-time.

Why Should You Watch the NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Live?

Real-time action: Don’t miss any of the key moments like Tim Robinson’s potential fireworks or Marsh’s explosive batting.

High-quality streaming: Platforms like Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV offer HD streams for uninterrupted viewing.

Mobile flexibility: Cricket fans can watch the match on the go with compatible devices and telecom subscriptions.