NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch New Zealand vs England Online & on TV
Catch all the live action of the New Zealand vs 2nd T20I 2025 at Hagley Oval with live streaming, TV telecast, and real-time updates.
- NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Watch New Zealand vs England in real-time on SonyLIV, TVNZ+, and TNT Sports.
- Match Details & Timing: 2nd T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, starts at 11:45 AM IST on October 20, 2025.
- Key Players to Watch: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, and Sam Curran set to make an impact.
After rain washed out the first T20I, New Zealand and England are ready to face off in the 2nd T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Fans around the world are eager to know how and where they can catch every live moment of the action. Here’s your complete NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming guide.
When and Where Will the 2nd T20I Take Place?
The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England is scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, at the historic Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The toss will take place at 11:15 AM IST, with the match starting at 11:45 AM IST.
This fixture is crucial as both teams aim to find momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, making it a must-watch contest for cricket fans globally.
Which Channels Will Broadcast NZ vs ENG Live on TV?
For fans in India, the match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, offering full coverage of every boundary, wicket, and key moment.
India: Sony Sports Network
New Zealand: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+
UK/England: TNT Sports 1
This ensures viewers across major cricketing nations won’t miss a single delivery.
How Can You Watch NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I Live Streaming Online?
The NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming is available across multiple platforms for seamless viewing on mobile, tablet, and desktop:
India: SonyLIV app & website
New Zealand: TVNZ+ online
UK/England: Discovery+ app & website
Streaming online gives fans the flexibility to follow the game live from anywhere, ensuring you catch every thrilling six, wicket, and tactical moment in real time.
Who Are the Key Players to Watch in the 2nd T20I?
Mitchell Santner (NZ) – Returning from surgery, Santner will captain and bowl crucial overs.
Rachin Ravindra (NZ) – The all-rounder comes back after injury and could make a significant impact.
Harry Brook (ENG) – Leading England in the series, Brook’s batting and captaincy will be vital.
Sam Curran (ENG) – After his explosive 49-run cameo in the first match, Curran could once again change the momentum for England.
Both teams feature a mix of experienced players and young talent, promising an exciting contest for cricket fans worldwide.
What Were the Key Moments in the Abandoned 1st T20I?
Although the first T20I was interrupted by rain, there were glimpses of action:
England restricted to 153/6 in 20 overs.
Sam Curran’s 49 off 35 balls kept England competitive.
Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, and Michael Bracewell shared wickets for New Zealand.
These performances set the stage for an intriguing 2nd T20I, where both teams will aim to assert dominance.
Why Is Watching the 2nd T20I Live Important?
With the series opener washed out, the 2nd T20I becomes the focal point for both teams. Fans can witness strategic batting and bowling adjustments, high-pressure moments, and key decisions that could influence the series outcome.
Whether you’re watching on SonyLIV, TVNZ+, or TNT Sports, the live experience brings you closer to every boundary, six, and wicket—making it essential viewing for all cricket enthusiasts.
