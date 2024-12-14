Veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who is playing his final Test, produced a quickfire display with the bat on the opening day of the third Test against England at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Saturday. During his quickfire knock, Southee equalled Chris Gayle's six-hitting record in Test cricket.

New Zealand were teetering at 272-8 in the first innings when Southee marked his guard. The 36-year-old, who received a guard of honor from the visiting team, then took the centre-stage with a 10-ball-23.

Southee faced Ben Stokes on the first ball of his innings and missed it completely. However, in Stokes's next over, the right-handed batter unleashed two massive sixes over mid-wicket and deep square-leg, followed by a single off the fifth ball. Southee then hammered the first ball of Gus Atkinson's next over for six over mid-wicket to equal Gayle's record.

Southee and Gayle now have an equal number of sixes - 98 - in Tests. Only Adam Gilchrist (100), Brendon McCullum (107) and Ben Stokes (133) have more sixes in Test cricket.

Most sixes in Test cricket

133 - Ben Stokes (in 197 innings)

107 - Brendon McCullum (in 176 innings)

100 - Adam Gilchrist (in 137 innings)

98* - Tim Southee (in 155 innings)

98 - Chris Gayle (in 182 innings)

97 - Jacques Kallis (in 280 innings)

91 - Virender Sehwag (in 180 innings)

Southee's innings, which was laced with one four and three sixes - alongside a half-century from Mitchell Santner ensured the New Zealand closed Day 1 of the third Test against England at 315/9 after they were put in to bat first.

Notably, England have already clinched the Test series after gaining a 2-0 unassailable lead following comprehensive wins in Christchurch and Wellington.

Placed fifth and sixth in the ICC World Test Championship points table, New Zealand and England are already out of contention for a spot in next year's final at Lord's.