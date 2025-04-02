NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI: New Zealand Thrash Pakistan By 84 Runs, Seal ODI Series 2-0

NZ vs PAK: New Zealand continued their dominance over Pakistan in the ongoing three-match ODI series, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead with a commanding 84-run victory in the second match. The hosts outclassed Pakistan in all departments at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, as the visitors suffered another batting collapse in their pursuit of 293.

Mitchell Hay’s Heroics Power New Zealand to 292/8

Batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 292/8, thanks to an exceptional unbeaten knock of 99 from Mitchell Hay. The middle-order batter fell just one run short of a century but played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings.

Despite missing centurion Mark Chapman due to an injury, the Black Caps showed resilience. Muhammad Abbas played a key supporting role alongside Hay, as the duo stitched a vital partnership to propel the hosts towards a strong total. Pakistan's bowlers initially kept things tight, but their failure to contain boundaries in the last 10 overs proved costly. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah picked up crucial wickets, yet New Zealand’s well-paced innings ensured they reached a challenging score.

Pakistan’s Batting Collapse Continues

Chasing 293, Pakistan once again failed to deliver with the bat and were bundled out for 208 in 41.2 overs. The visitors struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged his side’s repeated mistakes, stating that Pakistan lost the plot in the final phase of New Zealand’s innings. He praised the bowlers for their initial efforts but admitted that his team struggled to apply themselves in tough conditions. Despite late resistance from Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah, the required run rate had soared too high for Pakistan to recover.

Mitchell Hay Named Player of the Match

For his match-winning knock of 99*, Mitchell Hay was named Player of the Match. Reflecting on his innings, Hay said he never thought about reaching a century but focused on taking the game deep. He credited Muhammad Abbas for his crucial role in building the partnership and praised the bowlers for their clinical performance in restricting Pakistan.

Pakistan Look to Avoid Whitewash

With the series already decided, Pakistan will now aim to salvage some pride in the final ODI. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to complete a clean sweep and continue their dominance at home. With their all-round performance in the first two games, the Black Caps have once again proven why they are one of the most formidable teams in their own conditions.