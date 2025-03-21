NZ vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20, Auckland, 11.45 AM IST, March 21

New Zealand have dominated Pakistan in the ongoing five-match T20I series, leading 2-0. Pakistan, struggling with their revamped squad, must win the third T20I in Auckland on March 21 to stay alive. The hosts, bolstered by their bench strength, aim to seal the series at Eden Park.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Details

Match: New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), 3rd T20I

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 11:45 AM IST / 06:15 AM GMT / 07:15 PM LOCAL

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Live Streaming: Available on official streaming platforms

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Pitch & Weather Report

Weather: Partly sunny with a 25% chance of rain. Temperature: 25°C-15°C.

Pitch: Batting-friendly surface with smaller boundaries favoring big hitters. Fast bowlers will need to hit the deck hard, while spinners should maintain tight lines.

Chasing Record: Teams batting second have won 14 out of 29 matches at this venue.

NZ vs PAK Head-to-Head in T20Is

Total Matches: 45

New Zealand Wins: 20

Pakistan Wins: 23

No Result: 2

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand:

Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan:

Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Top Fantasy Picks for Today’s Match

New Zealand:

Jacob Duffy (Bowler) – 6 wickets in 2 matches; lethal with pace and bounce.

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper/Batter) – 89 runs in 2 matches; explosive in powerplay.

Finn Allen (Batter) – 67 runs in 2 matches; strike rate of 237.50 in last game.

Pakistan:

Agha Salman (All-rounder) – 64 runs in 2 matches; Pakistan’s most consistent performer.

Shadab Khan (All-rounder) – 29 runs in 2 matches; contributes in both departments.

Haris Rauf (Bowler) – Took 2 wickets in the last game; Pakistan’s pace spearhead.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11 Team for Small Leagues & Head-to-Head Contests

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, Tim Seifert

Batters: Finn Allen, MA Samad

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Captain: Finn Allen

Vice-captain: Jacob Duffy

Dream11 Team for Grand League Contests

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batters: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Agha Salman, Jimmy Neesham, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi

Captain: Tim Seifert

Vice-captain: Agha Salman

Expert Advice for Dream11 Fantasy Players