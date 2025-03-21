NZ vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20, Auckland, 11.45 AM IST, March 21
Get the best NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 team prediction, fantasy tips, playing XI, pitch report, and match analysis to maximize your Dream11 points.
New Zealand have dominated Pakistan in the ongoing five-match T20I series, leading 2-0. Pakistan, struggling with their revamped squad, must win the third T20I in Auckland on March 21 to stay alive. The hosts, bolstered by their bench strength, aim to seal the series at Eden Park.
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Details
Match: New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), 3rd T20I
Date: Friday, March 21, 2025
Time: 11:45 AM IST / 06:15 AM GMT / 07:15 PM LOCAL
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Pitch & Weather Report
Weather: Partly sunny with a 25% chance of rain. Temperature: 25°C-15°C.
Pitch: Batting-friendly surface with smaller boundaries favoring big hitters. Fast bowlers will need to hit the deck hard, while spinners should maintain tight lines.
Chasing Record: Teams batting second have won 14 out of 29 matches at this venue.
NZ vs PAK Head-to-Head in T20Is
Total Matches: 45
New Zealand Wins: 20
Pakistan Wins: 23
No Result: 2
Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand:
Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears
Pakistan:
Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
Top Fantasy Picks for Today’s Match
New Zealand:
Jacob Duffy (Bowler) – 6 wickets in 2 matches; lethal with pace and bounce.
Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper/Batter) – 89 runs in 2 matches; explosive in powerplay.
Finn Allen (Batter) – 67 runs in 2 matches; strike rate of 237.50 in last game.
Pakistan:
Agha Salman (All-rounder) – 64 runs in 2 matches; Pakistan’s most consistent performer.
Shadab Khan (All-rounder) – 29 runs in 2 matches; contributes in both departments.
Haris Rauf (Bowler) – Took 2 wickets in the last game; Pakistan’s pace spearhead.
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction
Dream11 Team for Small Leagues & Head-to-Head Contests
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris, Tim Seifert
Batters: Finn Allen, MA Samad
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears
Captain: Finn Allen
Vice-captain: Jacob Duffy
Dream11 Team for Grand League Contests
Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert
Batters: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Agha Salman, Jimmy Neesham, Khushdil Shah
Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi
Captain: Tim Seifert
Vice-captain: Agha Salman
Expert Advice for Dream11 Fantasy Players
- Pick all-rounders as they contribute in both batting and bowling.
- Fast bowlers are likely to benefit from the extra bounce at Eden Park.
- A mixture of top-order batters and middle-order anchors will ensure balance in fantasy contests.
