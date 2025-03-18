Advertisement
NZ VS PAK LIVE STREAMING

NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Telecast on TV and Online?

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: Live streaming details, match preview, squads, pitch report, and key updates for the crucial clash in Dunedin.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Telecast on TV and Online?

After a dominant nine-wicket victory in the first T20I, New Zealand will look to extend their lead in the series as they take on Pakistan in the second encounter at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will be desperate to bounce back after a dismal batting display, having been bundled out for just 92 in the series opener.

Who Are the Key Players to Watch?

New Zealand, under the leadership of Michael Bracewell, will be confident of another strong performance, with Kyle Jamieson leading the charge in the bowling department. Meanwhile, Pakistan will rely on young talents like Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz to step up in the absence of senior players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

When and Where is the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I?

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2024
Time: 6:45 AM IST
Venue: University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

How to Watch NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Live in Different Countries?
India:

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 5)
Online Streaming: SonyLIV app & website, FanCode

New Zealand:

TV Broadcast: TVNZ 1
Online Streaming: TVNZ+ and Sport Nation NZ

Pakistan:

TV Broadcast: Ten Sports
Online Streaming: Tapmad, Tamasha, MYCO

Other Countries:

UK: TNT Sports
Australia: Fox Cricket
Africa: SuperSport Cricket
Sri Lanka: Ten Cricket

What is the Weather and Pitch Report for the 2nd T20I?
Weather:

The weather in Dunedin is expected to be challenging, with cloudy skies and steady rain predicted throughout the match. Temperatures will range between 13°C and 9°C, with a 94% chance of rain, which could lead to interruptions.

Pitch:

The University of Otago Oval pitch is generally good for batting, offering true bounce and small boundaries. However, the overcast weather and moisture in the air might aid swing bowlers early on, making the toss crucial.

What Can We Expect from New Zealand vs Pakistan?

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, made significant squad changes after their disappointing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. However, their batting struggles continued in the first T20I. The absence of senior players has put pressure on young guns like Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz, who need to step up. Pakistan will also need key contributions from Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

On the other hand, New Zealand looked dominant in all departments in the first match. Kyle Jamieson was outstanding with figures of 3/8, while Finn Allen led the chase with an explosive knock. With several players from their Champions Trophy finalist team, New Zealand will be eager to maintain their momentum.

What Are the Full Squads for NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I?
Pakistan Squad:

Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Omair Yousuf, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

New Zealand Squad:

Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke

