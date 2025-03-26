NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Thrashes Pakistan 4-1 In T20 Series With Tim Seifert’s Blazing 97

NZ vs IND: Wellington witnessed a batting masterclass from Tim Seifert as New Zealand wrapped up a dominant 4-1 T20I series victory over Pakistan, cruising to an eight-wicket win in the final game. Seifert's explosive 97* off just 38 balls made Pakistan’s modest 129-run target look insignificant, as the Black Caps chased it down with ease at the Sky Stadium.

Seifert’s Onslaught Leaves Pakistan Helpless

Right from the first over, Seifert signaled his intent. Facing Pakistan’s young pacer Jahandad Khan, the Kiwi opener smashed 18 runs, setting the tone for the chase. His partner Finn Allen wasn’t far behind, taking Mohammad Ali for 14 runs in the second over.

The real carnage came in the sixth over when Seifert hammered Jahandad for 25 runs, sending the ball soaring into the stands three times. His blistering innings included six boundaries and ten massive sixes, making it one of the most dominant displays in recent T20 cricket.

Allen also played his part with a quickfire 27 off 12 balls before departing in the seventh over with New Zealand comfortably placed at 93-1. Mark Chapman fell cheaply for 3, but Seifert and Daryl Mitchell (2*) saw the hosts home, finishing at 131-2.

Pakistan’s Batting Struggles Continue

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan’s batting woes persisted as they struggled to put runs on the board. After being sent in to bat, the visitors found themselves reeling at 52-5, with Jacob Duffy (2-18) and Jimmy Neesham (5-22) ripping through the top order.

It was only through a fighting sixth-wicket stand between skipper Salman Agha (51 off 39) and Shadab Khan (28 off 20) that Pakistan managed to post 128-9. Neesham's career-best T20I figures dismantled the lower order, ensuring there would be no late recovery.

Looking Ahead to the ODI Series

With the T20I series wrapped up in emphatic fashion, both teams now turn their attention to the ODI leg of the tour. The first match is set to take place in Napier on Saturday, where Pakistan will be hoping for a much-improved performance to salvage pride.