NZ vs SL 1st T20I Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast In India On TV And Mobile Apps Online

NZ vs SL 1st T20I Free Live Streaming: New Zealand will take part in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with the first match taking place at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner will play his first game as the captain of the team.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka under the leadership of Charith Asalanka has a solid unit and the return of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will add strength to the side.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, December 28.

Where is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I be held?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I will be held at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui.

What time will New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I will begin at 11:45 am IST. The toss for the match will take place at 11:15 am.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I will be aired LIVE on TV on Sony Sports channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I in India?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2024 1st T20I will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.

New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal. Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.