NZ vs SL 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI On TV And Online?

The New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka (NZ vs SL) 3rd ODI promises to be an exciting conclusion to a series dominated by the BlackCaps. While the outcome of the series is decided, with New Zealand leading 2-0, this match provides an opportunity for both teams to sharpen their strategies ahead of future challenges. For cricket enthusiasts, here’s all you need to know about the game, including standout performances from the series, insights into team dynamics, and live-streaming details.

Match Overview and What’s at Stake

New Zealand will host Sri Lanka at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, January 11, at 6:30 AM IST (2 PM NZST). The home team has already showcased a masterclass in batting, bowling, and fielding throughout the series. For Sri Lanka, this is a chance to salvage some pride and gain momentum before their upcoming tournaments.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 around the corner, both teams will aim to utilize this match as a preparation ground. New Zealand’s dominant form has been a confidence booster, while Sri Lanka seeks consistency in their performances.

Highlights from the First Two ODIs

First ODI: New Zealand secured a resounding 9-wicket victory, chasing a modest 178 in just 26.2 overs.

Star Performers: Will Young (90 runs) and Rachin Ravindra (45 runs) set the tone with the bat.

Second ODI: Rain reduced the match to 41 overs per side, but New Zealand adapted well, posting 255 on the scoreboard.

Key Contributions: Ravindra starred again with a sublime 79 runs, while Mark Chapman chipped in with a crucial 62 runs.

On the bowling front, William O’Rourke shone with figures of 3/31, dismantling Sri Lanka’s batting lineup and bundling them out for 142.

Players to Watch in the 3rd ODI

New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra: With two stellar performances under his belt, Ravindra has been a standout in this series, proving his mettle with both bat and ball.

Matt Henry: The pacer has consistently troubled Sri Lanka’s top order and will look to finish the series on a high.

Sri Lanka

Kamindu Mendis: Despite Sri Lanka’s struggles, Mendis has shown flashes of brilliance, and his team will rely on him to anchor the innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga: A genuine all-rounder, Hasaranga’s contributions with the ball and in the lower order will be crucial.

Venue Insights: Eden Park, Auckland

Known for its small boundaries and batting-friendly surface, Eden Park often delivers high-scoring thrillers. However, spinners could play a decisive role in the middle overs, especially if the pitch starts to slow down. With clear skies and temperatures between 15°C and 23°C, conditions are ideal for cricket.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans can catch the action live across various platforms. Here’s how:

India:

TV: Sony Sports Network (Sony Six, Sony Ten)

Streaming: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

Sri Lanka:

TV: SLRC Channel Eye

Streaming: Dialog ViU

New Zealand:

TV: TVNZ DUKE

Streaming: TVNZ+, Sport Nation

Other Countries:

UK: TNT Sports

USA: ESPN+

Canada: ATN