NZ vs SL 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka Avoid Whitewash With 140 Run Win Against New Zealand

NZ vs SL: Sri Lanka ended their ODI series against New Zealand on a high note with a dominant 140-run victory in the third and final match at Eden Park, Auckland, on Saturday, January 11. Despite the convincing win, New Zealand emerged as the series winners, clinching the three-match series 2-1 after comprehensive victories in the first two games at Mount Maunganui and Nelson.

Sri Lanka’s Strong Batting Performance

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a formidable total of 290/8 in 50 overs. The visitors’ innings was anchored by crucial half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka (66), Kusal Mendis (54), and Janith Liyanage (53). Kamindu Mendis also made a valuable contribution, scoring 46 runs to bolster the total.

New Zealand’s bowlers put up a fight, with Matt Henry leading the charge, claiming 4/55 in his 10 overs. Skipper Mitchell Santner grabbed two wickets, while Nathan Smith and Michael Bracewell chipped in with one wicket each.

New Zealand Crumbles Under Pressure

Chasing 291, New Zealand faltered from the start. The hosts were bowled out for just 150 runs in 29.4 overs, with Mark Chapman’s valiant knock of 81 runs off as many balls being the lone bright spot. Chapman smashed 10 fours and a six to top-score for New Zealand but lacked support from the other end.

Three of New Zealand’s key batters, Will Young, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips, were dismissed for ducks. Other top-order players, including Rachin Ravindra (1), Daryl Mitchell (2), and skipper Santner (2), failed to make an impact, while Michael Bracewell added only 13 runs.

Sri Lanka’s Bowlers Shine

Sri Lanka’s bowlers delivered a clinical performance. Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga each picked up three wickets, dismantling New Zealand’s batting lineup. Janith Liyanage also contributed with a crucial scalp.

Fernando’s brilliant figures of 3/26 in seven overs earned him the Player of the Match award.

Despite the loss, New Zealand had much to celebrate. Matt Henry, with his consistent performances throughout the series, ended as the leading wicket-taker with nine wickets and was deservedly named Player of the Series.