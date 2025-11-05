NZ vs WI 1st T20I Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand Vs West Indies First T20I Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

NZ vs WI: Cricket fans are in for an exciting contest as New Zealand and West Indies face off in a five-match T20 International series, starting Wednesday at Eden Park in Auckland. Both teams will be looking to make a strong start, with contrasting recent form adding extra spice to the encounter.

Kiwis Seek Redemption at Home

New Zealand will aim to bounce back after enduring two consecutive rain-affected T20I series defeats at home — against Australia and England. The team, led by Mitchell Santner, will be eager to rediscover their winning rhythm in front of home fans. With senior players like Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra in the lineup, the Black Caps will rely on their batting depth to set the tone early in the series.

All-rounders such as James Neesham and Michael Bracewell will add balance, while the bowling attack featuring Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy promises variety and control.

West Indies Aim to Continue Winning Momentum

The West Indies arrive in New Zealand full of confidence after a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Bangladesh. Skipper Shai Hope was in superb form during that series, scoring 101 runs in two games, and will once again be key to the visitors’ chances. The Caribbean side will also rely on the big-hitting power of Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jason Holder to challenge the Kiwi bowlers on the smaller grounds of New Zealand.

With Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd handling spin and pace duties respectively, the Windies have the firepower to trouble the home side.

Match Timing and Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the first T20I live on the Sony Sports Network from 11:45 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video.

NZ vs WI: Full Squads

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste.