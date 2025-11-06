NZ vs WI 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand Vs West Indies Second T20I Match Live On Mobile Apps, Online

NZ vs WI: Cricket fans were treated to a thrilling contest as West Indies began their New Zealand tour with a hard-fought seven-run victory at Eden Park in Auckland. The win gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, and they will now look to carry that momentum into the second game on Thursday at 11:45 AM IST.

Hope, Chase, And Seales Shine In Windies Win

The West Indies put up an all-round show to outclass New Zealand in the first T20I. Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with a composed knock, while Roston Chase made a vital contribution with both bat and ball. Jayden Seales impressed with his pace and accuracy, picking up crucial wickets that turned the game in the visitors’ favor.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Caribbean side held their nerve in the final overs to seal a narrow win and take an early advantage in the series.

New Zealand’s Chase Falters After Promising Start

New Zealand, despite a strong start in their chase, suffered a middle-order collapse that cost them the match. The likes of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell got decent starts, but the inability to build partnerships proved costly. The Kiwis will now aim to correct their mistakes and bounce back in the second encounter to level the series.

NZ vs WI 2nd T20I: Eden Park Pitch Report

Eden Park’s wicket in the first game was on the slower side and is expected to remain similar for the next match. Batting will be easier early on, but the surface may get slower as the game progresses. Fast bowlers are likely to get movement with the new ball, while spinners could come into play later. Considering the conditions, batting first will once again be the ideal choice.

NZ vs WI 2nd T20I: Match Timing and Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the second T20I live on the Sony Sports Network from 11:45 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV, FanCode, and Amazon Prime Video.

NZ vs WI: Full Squads

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Ackeem Auguste.