NZ vs SA: In the seventh match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, New Zealand will face South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6. Both teams are coming off defeats in their opening fixtures and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track.

Battle Between Struggling Sides

After suffering early setbacks, both teams currently sit in the lower half of the points table. New Zealand have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.780, while South Africa’s NRR stands at -3.773, putting them under pressure to secure a win and stay in contention for the knockout stages. A victory here could serve as a major confidence boost for either side as they look to revive their World Cup hopes.

High-Scoring Contest on the Cards

The Holkar Cricket Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions, and fans can expect an exciting, high-scoring encounter. Both teams possess strong batting line-ups capable of exploiting the flat pitch and short boundaries. New Zealand’s experience and South Africa’s power-hitting make this matchup an evenly balanced contest.

NZ vs SA Key Details: Date, Time, and Venue

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST (Toss at 2:30 PM IST)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

South Africa vs New Zealand Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 6, 2025.

At what time will the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup match will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup match live.

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The live streaming of the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's World Cup match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

NZ vs SA: Full Squads

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune