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Odisha T20 League 2026 to begin on September 18 at Barabati Stadium

Six franchises representing different regions of Odisha - Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kandujhar, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur - will feature in the tournament. The regional representation is expected to add a strong local flavour to the competition while providing players from different districts with a platform to test themselves against quality opposition.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Odisha T20 League 2026 to begin on September 18 at Barabati Stadium
Image Credit: Odisha T20 League 2026

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Odisha T20 League 2026 to begin on September 18 at Barabati Stadium
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