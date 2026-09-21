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Odisha T20 League: Gaurav Choudhary’s 88 powers Sambalpur Warriors to 9-run win over Kataka Panthers

Gaurav Choudhary smashed 88 off 46 balls as Sambalpur Warriors defeated Kataka Panthers by nine runs in the Odisha T20 League. Sambalpur posted 193/8 before restricting Kataka to 184/9 to begin their campaign with a win.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Odisha T20 League: Gaurav Choudhary’s 88 powers Sambalpur Warriors to 9-run win over Kataka Panthers
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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