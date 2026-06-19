/Oh He's back: Harshit Rana added to India squad for Final ODI against Afghanistan after injury layoff

The all-rounder suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa in Navi Mumbai and pulled out after having delivered just one over and subsequently underwent surgery. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, as India went on to win the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at home.

The right-arm quick was also ruled out of IPL 2026 due to his recovery from the knee surgery he underwent in February, with Kolkata Knight Riders signing right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini as his replacement for the tournament.