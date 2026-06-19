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Oh He's back: Harshit Rana added to India squad for Final ODI against Afghanistan after injury layoff

The all-rounder suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa in Navi Mumbai and pulled out after having delivered just one over and subsequently underwent surgery.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Oh He's back: Harshit Rana added to India squad for Final ODI against Afghanistan after injury layoff
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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