'Oh, Is He?': Abhishek Sharma’s Priceless Reaction To Josh Hazlewood’s Series Exit Goes Viral - Watch

In a light-hearted and viral moment from the post-match press conference, young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma gave a hilarious reaction when he was informed that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood would miss the remainder of the India vs Australia T20I series. The exchange left everyone in splits, showing the lighter side of an otherwise intense cricket rivalry.

Hazlewood’s Fiery Spell at the MCG

The incident came after the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Josh Hazlewood produced one of his finest spells in the shortest format. The veteran fast bowler dismantled India’s top order with clinical precision, finishing with sensational figures of 3 for 13 in four overs. His victims included Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, leaving India reeling at 32/4 within the first five overs.

Hazlewood’s control, movement, and length were reminiscent of his Test match prowess, earning praise from players and commentators alike. However, soon after the match, Cricket Australia confirmed that the fast bowler would not feature in the remaining three T20Is as part of workload management ahead of upcoming red-ball commitments.

Abhishek Sharma’s Priceless Reaction

When informed about Hazlewood’s unavailability during the post-match media interaction, Abhishek’s spontaneous and humorous response stole the show. With a puzzled smile, he said:

“Oh, is he? I didn’t know that!”

Respect Amidst Rivalry

Despite Hazlewood’s dominance, Abhishek’s words reflected the mindset of a confident and evolving cricketer who relishes tough competition. His acknowledgement of the Australians’ skill earned him praise from cricket fans and pundits, who noted his maturity in handling the situation.

With Hazlewood ruled out, Australia will turn to their younger pace options for the remainder of the series, while India will look to bounce back after struggling against the experienced right-armer’s accuracy and movement.