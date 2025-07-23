Old Trafford Immortalises Legends: Farokh Engineer And Clive Lloyd Get Stands Named After Them

In a heartwarming moment celebrating cricket's glorious past, Lancashire County Cricket Club honoured two of its greatest icons, Farokh Engineer and Sir Clive Lloyd, by naming stands after them at the historic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The tribute was unveiled on Day 1 of the 4th Test between England and India, symbolising the rich legacy these two legends created at Lancashire over several decades.

A Tribute to Two Giants of the Game

Farokh Engineer, a flamboyant Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, and Clive Lloyd, the legendary West Indies captain, are both revered not just for their international heroics but for the indelible mark they left on Lancashire cricket. Farokh Engineer, who played for Lancashire from 1968 to 1976, appeared in 175 matches, scoring nearly 6,000 runs and executing over 450 dismissals behind the stumps. Sir Clive Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winning captain with West Indies, represented Lancashire for nearly 20 years, playing a vital role in the club’s dominance in limited-overs cricket during the 1970s and 80s.

Both players are credited with transforming the club's fortunes at a time when it was starved of success.

Engineer and Lloyd: Architects of a Golden Era

When Engineer joined Lancashire in 1968, the club had not won any silverware in 16 years. Alongside Lloyd, they powered the Red Rose county to unprecedented success, particularly in the one-day format.

Gillette Cup Victories: Lancashire lifted the title four times between 1970 and 1975, with both Engineer and Lloyd playing pivotal roles.

They became household names in Manchester and were adored by fans for their flair, commitment, and match-winning ability.

Ceremony at Old Trafford

The emotional ceremony was held ahead of the highly anticipated England vs India Test match. Prominent cricket personalities, including former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, were in attendance alongside club officials and former Lancashire players. The Farokh Engineer Stand and The Sir Clive Lloyd Stand now join a distinguished list of sections at Old Trafford named after greats like James Anderson and Brian Statham.

The decision reflects Lancashire's ongoing commitment to honouring its rich cricketing heritage. As the crowd rose in applause under the Manchester sky, cricket didn’t just honour two men, it honoured its soul.