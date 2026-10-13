/Ollie Pope, David Willey, Will Smeed withdraw from Afghanistan Premier League draft amid controversy

Speaking on the Test Match Special podcast, Malan acknowledged concerns about women's rights in Afghanistan but maintained that he was comfortable participating if the relevant cricket authorities approved it. "As players, we take our guidance from the ICC and the boards. I have a daughter, I want her to play sport, I want her to get into playing sport and enjoying it, so I fully understand that argument. But at the end of the day, I’m a cricketer. I need to be able to pay my rent and I need to be able to earn a living while I can, so as long as it’s been approved by the boards, I am happy to go," Malan said.