/Ollie Pope, David Willey, Will Smeed withdraw from Afghanistan Premier League draft amid controversy

England cricketers Ollie Pope, David Willey and Will Smeed have withdrawn from the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft amid concerns over the Taliban's treatment of women in Afghanistan. The decision comes as the participation of English players in the upcoming franchise tournament has sparked debate over the moral responsibilities of cricketers.
Pope, an England Test batter, reportedly withdrew his name before England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Rob Key publicly shared his views on the issue. The APL draft is scheduled to take place on October 24 ahead of the tournament's inaugural season.
The ECB has not played bilateral cricket against Afghanistan since 2021, following the Taliban's return to power and restriction imposed on women and girls. However, England and Afghanistan continue to face each other in international competitions.
Rob Key has acknowledged that preventing English players from participating in the APL could be legally challenging, despite the requirement for players to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ECB.
Speaking on the BBC's Test Match Special podcast, Key said the decision ultimately comes down to an individual player's moral judgement.
"Legally, it’s hard to stop players from going over and playing in these competitions," Key said. "It becomes a moral judgement, and players have to be prepared to take the right moral stance. Personally, and it’s easy for me to say, I wouldn’t go and play in it, but it’s down, really, for the player to make that decision."
Key also expressed his disagreement with the treatment of women in Afghanistan, explaining why he would personally choose not to participate in the tournament.
"I don’t agree with the way that women have been treated out in Afghanistan, and the way that things happen in that country is not something that I agree with, so it’s not something that I would go and do," he added.
ECB chair Richard Thompson had previously described the Taliban's treatment of women as "gender apartheid" and said the board would need to consider the issue carefully when deciding whether to grant players permission to participate.
While Pope, Willey and Smeed have withdrawn, several other English cricketers remain part of the APL draft pool. Former England opener Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, James Vince and James Rew are among the players who have registered for the draft.
Malan has defended his decision to remain available, stating that players rely on guidance from cricket boards and the International Cricket Council (ICC) while also considering their professional and financial responsibilities.
Speaking on the Test Match Special podcast, Malan acknowledged concerns about women's rights in Afghanistan but maintained that he was comfortable participating if the relevant cricket authorities approved it. "As players, we take our guidance from the ICC and the boards. I have a daughter, I want her to play sport, I want her to get into playing sport and enjoying it, so I fully understand that argument. But at the end of the day, I’m a cricketer. I need to be able to pay my rent and I need to be able to earn a living while I can, so as long as it’s been approved by the boards, I am happy to go," Malan said.
The withdrawals have brought renewed attention to the debate surrounding the participation of overseas players in Afghanistan's new franchise competition, with questions being raised about the balance between professional opportunities and individual ethical considerations.
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