Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Ollie Pope, David Willey, Will Smeed withdraw from Afghanistan Premier League draft amid controversy

Ollie Pope, David Willey, Will Smeed withdraw from Afghanistan Premier League draft amid controversy

England cricketers Ollie Pope, David Willey and Will Smeed have withdrawn from the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft amid concerns over the Taliban's treatment of women in Afghanistan. The decision comes as the participation of English players in the upcoming franchise tournament has sparked debate over the moral responsibilities of cricketers. 

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Ollie Pope, David Willey, Will Smeed withdraw from Afghanistan Premier League draft amid controversy
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ollie Pope, David Willey, Will Smeed withdraw from Afghanistan Premier League draft amid controversy
2
3
4
5