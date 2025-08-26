Oman Announces Asia Cup 2025 Squad To Face India & Pakistan, 36-year-old Indian Born Cricketer Named Captain

Oman has unveiled its 17-player squad for their debut appearance in the T20 Asia Cup 2025, with veteran Ludhiana-born batsman Jatinder Singh named as captain. The squad includes four players; Sufyan Yousuf, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah, and Nadeem Khan who are yet to make their T20I debuts, adding fresh talent to the side. Placed in Group A, Oman will face some formidable opponents, including defending champions India, Pakistan, and the host nation UAE. This marks a significant milestone for Oman as they prepare to compete on one of cricket’s biggest continental stages.

ASIA CUP Campaign

Their Asia Cup campaign will commence against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 12. The team will then face the UAE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 15, before concluding the group stage against India on September 19. Oman’s T20I history includes nine matches against the UAE, in which they have won four games. However, they are yet to face India and Pakistan in T20 internationals, presenting fresh challenges and opportunities in this tournament.

As debutants, Oman embraces the Asia Cup as a platform not only to compete against cricketing powerhouses but to establish themselves as a rising cricketing nation on a global stage.

Oman’s head coach Duleep Mendis shared his optimistic views on the team’s prospects, highlighting the importance of mental toughness as well as skill. He remarked,

“It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup – a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage. Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything.”

Mendis further emphasized the team’s preparation and mindset, saying,

“Our build-up has been strong, with the ongoing National T20 tournament providing competitive exposure, and our training sessions have been intense and focused. It’s not just about skills – in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial. We are hopeful of making an impact in this Asia Cup and showcasing Oman as a growing cricketing nation.”

Oman’s squad consists of a blend of experienced players and promising newcomers to balance energy and wisdom. The lineup includes Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, and Samay Shrivastava.