On A Fast, Yet Fired 119: Virender Sehwag Recalls His Blistering Knock Against Pakistan In 2008

As anticipation builds for the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has reflected on his experiences facing the Men in Green. The high-octane match is set for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, and Sehwag’s emotional recollections have added further spice to the much-anticipated encounter.

In a recent video shared by Sony Sports Network on X, the 2011 World Cup winner opened up about how losses to Pakistan affected him deeply during his playing career. He admitted that defeats in this particular rivalry would often leave him frustrated and unsettled.

“Whenever you lose against Pakistan. So I would lose my concentration. I would lose my temperament and everything,” Sehwag shared, echoing the intensity of the historic rivalry.

Sehwag was one of India’s most iconic batters against Pakistan, delivering several iconic performances against their legendary bowling attacks. Over the course of 42 matches against Pakistan, Sehwag maintained an excellent average of 50.65. However, he ended up on the winning side only 17 times, while experiencing 21 defeats — a stat that continues to irk the former opener. One of his most memorable innings came during India's 2008 tour of Pakistan. Chasing a daunting target of 300, Sehwag unleashed a sensational assault, smashing 119 off just 95 balls. His knock featured 12 boundaries and five massive sixes, striking at an impressive rate of 125.26.

Even more remarkable was that Sehwag played that knock while observing a fast. “I was on a fast that day. On an empty stomach. I had to score runs to satisfy that hunger,” he revealed, adding another layer of awe to his legendary innings. His explosive performance helped India clinch a six-wicket victory with 47 balls remaining a dominant result in a high-pressure game.

India and Pakistan are grouped together for Asia Cup 2025, along with the UAE and Oman. The tournament begins on September 9, with India kicking off their campaign against the UAE on September 10. The high-stakes India vs Pakistan showdown will take place on September 14, once again at the Dubai International Stadium.

Team India has already announced their squad for the T20-format Asia Cup. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the squad includes Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.