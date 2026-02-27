Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021957https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/on-his-way-to-national-colours-sourav-ganguly-lauds-auqib-nabi-backs-jk-pacer-for-india-call-up-3021957.html
NewsCricket'On his way to national colours': Sourav Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi, backs J&K pacer for India call-up
AUQIB NABI

'On his way to national colours': Sourav Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi, backs J&K pacer for India call-up

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs in England in July. The tour will be crucial for preparation for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa. Sourav Ganguly feels that Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi should be part of the tour.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 11:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'On his way to national colours': Sourav Ganguly lauds Auqib Nabi, backs J&K pacer for India call-upPic credit: IANS

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly lauded Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi for his impressive show in the Ranji Trophy, saying the right-arm fast bowler is on his way to donning national colours and could begin his international journey in England. 

Ganguly also lauded Jammu and Kashmir's remarkable journey and fighting spirit in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, where they are putting up a strong show against eight-time champions Karnataka in their maiden final appearance.

"J& K has shown the world what effort and intent can do. They have made that region so proud of them. Tough environment makes tough people. Aqib Nabi on his way to national colours… England is the place to start in the summer," Ganguly wrote on X, tagging the BCCI and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India will play five T20Is and three ODIs in England in July. The tour will be crucial for preparation for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa. Ganguly feels that Auqib should be part of the tour.

Auqib has been brilliant with the ball in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Final played at the Hubli Cricket Ground. He has taken the seventh five-wicket haul of the season, which helped J&amp;K bowl out Karnataka for 293 despite Mayank’s fighting 160 off 266 balls and take a 291-run first-innings lead, which could be crucial in the outcome of the match.

Earlier, former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also heaped praise on Auqib for his amazing performance.

Karthik loved the determination of Auqib, who played all the matches in the ongoing tournament, weathered different conditions and has taken 60 wickets so far.

"Watching this Ranji Trophy campaign and following it closely, one thing I can say for certain, for all the young boys and girls out there playing this sport and wanting to represent the country, do it the AAQIB NABI way. Can't think of any pacer/player in a long time doing what he's done," he wrote on X.

Karthik also feels that Aaqib's focus and hard work in the domestic league can take him to the national team. He also said that Aaqib is a champion and sent his best regards for the future.

"Domination from start to end and almost single-handedly winning the domestic tournament that matters the most to get into the national side," he wrote.

"Fitness across the whole campaign, bowling those long spells and across different soils and weather conditions and whether there's been any help for a pacer or not, he's been there for his team with the belief every time he's had the ball to STRIKE for his team.

"Hats off to you, AAQIB, you're an absolute champion and hope you get a lot of success that comes your way and may you be the lesson on how it's done to break the doors through sheer will power, skill and resilience," he added. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

formal shirts
Formal Shirts for Men to Elevate Your Style Instantly
Auto news
5 cheapest cars under Rs 5.5 lakh with 20+ kmpl mileage; 4th one costs Rs 3.6L
US-Iran tensions
US Ambassador to Israel asks expats to leave 'today' amid Iran tensions
Arvind Kejriwal
'Will quit politics if they win over 10 seats...': Kejriwal challenges BJP
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwarananda
Allahabad HC stays arrest of Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case
Jharkhand Municipal Elections
Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full winners list
India vs West Indies
What is weather forecast for IND vs WI Super 8 T20 WC 2026 match in Kolkata?
Desserts
Dessert Treats Worth Every Calorie: Indulge Without Regret
women jeans
Women Jeans Every Woman Needs for Effortless Style
Vijay
Vijay and wife seek divorce; Petition alleges extramarital relationship