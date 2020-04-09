On this day in 1995, Sachin Tendulkar became youngest cricketer to score 3,000 ODI runs

On April 9 in 1995, legendary Indian cricketer and former opener Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest player in the world to notch up 3,000 runs in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Tendulkar achieved the feat when he smashed his fourth century in the ODIs during India's clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup to become the youngest ever in the world to reach the landmark of 3,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of Tendulkar from the match and informed its followers than the former Indian opener was just 15 days short of his 22nd birthday when he achieved the milestone.

"#OnThisDay in 1995, Sachin Tendulkar became the youngest man to score 3,000 ODI runs when he hit his fourth century in the format against Sri Lanka in Sharjah Clapping hands sign He was just 15 days short of his 22nd birthday!,"the ICC tweeted.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first in Sharjah, Sri Lanka managed to post a score of 202 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs. Hashan Tillakaratne was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 48 runs.

Tendulkar and Manoj Prabhakar opened the innings for India and they provided a solid start to the side, putting up a mammoth 161-run partnership for the wicket.

After Prabhakar fell for 60, Tendulkar went on to bat and scrored a fine century before eventually finishing unbeaten on 112 as India chased down the target with 16.5 overs to spare. The legendary cricketer also smashed 15 boundaries and a six during his blistering knock.