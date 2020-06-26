On this day in 1999, Indian batswoman Mithali Raj made her international debut

On June 26 in 1999, India woman cricketer Mithali Raj made her international debut during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Ireland at Milton Keynes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle and revealed its followers that Mithali played her first match in the Indian jersey on this day.

The BCCI also posted a picture of Mithali and revealed that the former Indian skipper had made her debut for the national side with a century 21 years ago.

"#OnThisDay in 1999: A start of something special!@M_Raj03made a sensational start to her international career, scoring an ODI ton on debut against Ireland at Milton Keynes.21 years later, the juggernaut continues to roll on," the cricket's governing body tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 1999: A start of something special!@M_Raj03 made a sensational start to her international career, scoring an ODI ton on debut against Ireland at Milton Keynes. 21 years later, the juggernaut continues to roll on. pic.twitter.com/OsAMBgCDTf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 26, 2020

Mithali had a dream debut as she smashed a blistering century in her first match against Ireland in 1999.

Asked to bat first, Mithali came to open the batting for the Women in Blue alongside former wicketkeeper-batsman Reshma Gandhi.

Mithali not only pulled back an unbeaten 114-run knock but also shared more than 200-run partnership with Gandhi as India posted 258/0 in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, India restricted Ireland to a score of 97 for nine to clinch thrashing 161-run win.

Besides Mithali, Reshma Gandhi, hemlata Kala and Rupanjalu Shastri also made their ODI debut during that match.

In 2005, Mithali was appointed as the captain of the Indian women's cricket team.So far, she has appeared in 89 T20Is, 209 ODIs and 10 Tests for India, amassing a total of 9,951 runs in it.

Last year, Mithali bid adieu to the shortest format of the game in order to shift her focus entirely on her preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021.

Under Mithali's captaincy, India have played 132 ODI matches and won 82 of them besides also playing six Tests and winning three of them.

Mithali remains the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000-run mark in ODIs.She is also the first player to score seven half-centuries in a row besides alos holding the record of scoring most fifties in the format.

Mithali is also the only player to have led India in more than one ICC ODI World Cup final--leading the side in 2005 and 2017.