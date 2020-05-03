On this day in 2002, Inzamam-ul-Haq's triple ton helped Pakistan seal fifth-biggest win in Test history

On May 3 in 2002, former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq smashed a triple century while former speedster Shoaib Akhtar backed it with some fierce bowling to help Pakistan seal the fifth-biggest victory in the history of the Test cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle on Sunday and informed its followers of the achievement.

The world's governing body said that Inzamam and Akhtar had helped Pakistan seal a massive win by an innings and 324 runs in a Test match against New Zealand in 2002.

"Powered by a majestic Inzamam-ul-Haq triple ton and some fiery bowling from Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan registered a massive innings-and-324-run victory against New Zealand #OnThisDay in 2002.It remains the fifth-biggest victory in men's Test history," the ICC wrote.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium on this day in 2002.

Coming to bat at No.4 spot, Inzamam ended the day one at 159 before he notched up his triple century on the second day of the clash.

The former Pakistan cricketer not only smashed a blistering 436-ball 329 runs,including 38 boundaries and nine sixes, but also stitched a mammoth 204-run partnership with opener Imran Nazir (127) to help his side post a huge score of 643 in their first innings.

For New Zealand, Craig McMillan bagged three wickets while Brooke Walker and Daryl Tuffey claimed two wickets each.Chris Martin, Chris Harris and Dabiel Vettori also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Shoaib Akhtar tore apart New Zealand batting line-up as he bagged six wickets while conceding just 11 runs to bundle out the Black Caps for just 73 runs in their first innings.

Saqlain Mushtaq also took two wickets, while Danish Kaneria and Waqar Younis contributed with a wicket each for Pakistan.

New Zealand were then enforced follow-on, only to see them bundling out for 246 runs in their second innings and handing a massive win to Pakistan.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was declared 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with the bat.

The victory was the fifth-biggest win in th history of the men's Test cricket.