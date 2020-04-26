On this day in 2003, New Zealand's Stephen Fleming scored maiden double ton

On April 26 in 2003, former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming pulled back his maiden double century in the longest format of the came during a Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday took to its official Twitter handle to inform its followers of Fleming's feat.

Posting a picture of Fleming from the match, the world cricket governing body said that the former New Zealand batsman smashed a blistering knock of 274--which continues to remain his career-best score--on this day in 2003 in Sri Lanka.

"#OnThisDay in 2003, Stephen Fleming made his first Test double century in Colombo against Sri Lanka.His brilliant knock of 274* was also his career-best score in the longest format and consisted of 28 fours and a six," the ICC tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 2003, Stephen Fleming made his first Test double century in Colombo against Sri Lanka. His brilliant knock of 274* was also his career-best score in the longest format and consisted of 28 fours and a six pic.twitter.com/Z0cUeaNcgZ — ICC (@ICC) April 26, 2020

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first during the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Coming to bat at No.3 spot after New Zealand lost opener Matt Horne (4), the then skipper Fleming ended the day one unbeaten at 112 before he notched up his maiden double century on the second day of that match.

He ended his innings unbeaten at 476-ball 274 runs, which also comprised of 28 boundaries and a six, as New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 515 for seven declared in their first innings.

En route to his knock, Fleming also stitched a huge 172-run partnership with opener with Mark Richardson (85) and 157-run stand with Scott Styris (63).

In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 483 in their first innings.Hashan Tillakaratne (144), Romesh Kaluwitharana (76) and Kumar Sangakkara (67) were the notable contributors for the host.

For New Zealand, Daniel Vettori and Shane Bond had bagged three wickets each while Daryl Tuffey and Jacob Oram chipped in with a wicket each.

Subesequently, New Zealand declared their second innings on 161 for five on the fifth day as the match ended in a draw.