On this day in 2006, Jhulan Goswami became 1st Indian woman cricketer to claim 10 wickets in a Test

On August 31 in 2006, premier pacer Jhulan Goswami created history as she became the first woman cricketer from India to complete a 10-wicket-haul in a Test match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Goswami achieved the feat during India's five-wicket win over England in the second Test of the three-match series at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on this day 14 years back.

Sharing a picture of Goswami from the tie, the world's cricket governing body further revealed that the 37-year-old continues to remain the only woman cricketer from the country to achieve this milestone in a Test match.

"#OnThisDay in 2006, Jhulan Goswami claimed 5/33 in a Test at Taunton.She took five more in England's second innings, setting up a five-wicket win for India!She remains the only Flag of India woman to claim 10 wickets in a Test," the ICC tweeted.

India won the toss and opted to bat first during that match.

Anjum Chopra hammered a valiant knock of 98 runs, including nine boundaries, while skipper Mithali Raj well-supported her with 65 runs as India Women reached the score of 307 before being bundled out for 307 in their first-innings.

Besides the duo, Rumeli Dhar also made a significant contribution of 86-ball 43.

Isa Guha bagged four wickets for England, while Jenny Gunn and Holly Colvin grabbed two wickets each. Laura Marsh and Beth Morgan also added a wicket apiece to their acccount.

In reply, Goswami tore apart England's batting line-up, taking five wickets while conceding just 33 runs to help India bundle out their oppositions cheaply for 99 runs.

Dhar and Amita Sharma also claimed two wickets, while Nooshin Al Khadeer added one to her account.

The then England skipper Charlotte Edwards (26) was the highest scorer for her side.

After being asked to follow-on, Edwards notched up an impressive knock of 105 off 223 balls, while opener Caroline Atkins (68) also made notable contribution before Goswami once again proved to be tormentor-in chief for the Indian women and took five for 45 to wrap England's second-innings for 305 in their second-innings.

Khadeer and Amita grabbed three and a wicket, respectively.

Mithali Raj (22*) and Karu Jain (34) then helped India chased down the lowly target of 98 runs with five wickets to spare.