On this day in 2008, Indian women thrash Sri Lanka to lift fourth Asia Cup title

On May 11 in 2008, the Indian women's cricket team produced an all-round performance to thrash Sri Lanka by 177 runs and lift their fourth successive Asia Cup title at Kurunegala.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of the Indian women's cricketer feat while also listing down the notable contributors from the clash.

"Asha Rawat 9️7, Mithali Raj 6️6, Seema Pujare 3️/10, Neetu David 3️/11. #OnThisDay in 2008, an all-round performance helped India trump Sri Lanka by 177 runs to give them their fourth successive Asia Cup title," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

The Indian women's cricket team won the toss and opted to bat first during that match.

After India lost openers Karu Jain (28) and Jaya Sharma (0) early, first drop Asha Rawat (97) and the then skipper Mithali Raj (66) joined forces and the duo not only smashed a fifty each but also stitched a crucial 91-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rumeli Dhar then smashed a crucial knock of 50 runs to help India post a score of 260 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Shashikala Siriwardene was the pick of the bowlers for her side with four wickets.Suwini de Alwis, Janakanthy Mala and Sripali Weerakkodu also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Seema Pujare and Neetu David claimed three wickets each, while Dhar took two wickets for India to help their side bundle out Sri Lanka for cheaply 83 runs.

Besides them, Amita Sharma and Jhulan Goswami also contributed with a wicket each to help India lift their fourth successive title.

Asha Rawat was declared 'Player of the Match' for her good show with the bat.