On this day in 2010, India pacer Umesh Yadav made his international debut

Former Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has completed his ten years in international cricket on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that the 32-year-old played his first One-Day International (ODI) match for the Men in Blue on May 28 in 2010.

The country's cricket board posted a picture of Umesh and wrote, "#OnThisDay in 2010, @y_umesh made his ODI debut for #TeamIndia.Today he completes ten years in international cricket. Way to go, Strongman."

#OnThisDay in 2010, @y_umesh made his ODI debut for #TeamIndia. Today he completes ten years in international cricket. Way to go, Strongman pic.twitter.com/juZ4FvtRlt — BCCI (@BCCI) May 28, 2020

Umesh donned the Indian jersey for the very first time when he played an ODI match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.However, the debut was not an impressive one as he failed to bag a wicket during the clash.

Just a year after in November 2011, the Indian pacer received his maiden Test cap during a series against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.In 2012, Umesh made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Since his debut, he has appeared in 46 matches for India in the longest format of the game and bagged 144 wickets in it.

Umesh has also claimed 106 wickets in 75 ODIs and nine wickets in seven matches he played in the shortest format of the game so far.

Umesh was set to feature for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24.However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament indefinitely in April due to coronavirus pandemic.