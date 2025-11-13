On This Day In 2014: Rohit Sharma’s Unforgettable 264 That Rewrote ODI History

There are innings that win matches, and then there are innings that redefine cricket itself. On November 13, 2014, at a packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Rohit Sharma played one of the most iconic innings in the history of One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His record-breaking 264 against Sri Lanka remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket—a masterclass of timing, power, and sheer determination.

A Comeback for the Ages

Rohit Sharma’s journey to this historic knock wasn’t straightforward. Returning from an injury layoff and facing scrutiny over his opening spot ahead of the 2015 World Cup, Rohit walked into the crease determined to make a statement. After a steady start, the Mumbai superstar accelerated, effortlessly dispatching the Sri Lankan bowling attack to all corners.

Over 173 deliveries, he blazed 33 fours and 9 sixes, each shot a testament to his impeccable technique and cricketing acumen. His innings wasn’t just about piling runs but about sending a loud message: Rohit was in prime form, capable of turning any match into a spectacle.

Breaking Records, Making History

A year prior, Rohit had joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the exclusive double-century club with a stunning 209 against Australia. Yet, at Eden Gardens, he didn’t just join the club—he redefined it. By smashing 264, he became the first player in the world to score two double centuries in ODIs, setting a record that remains unmatched even a decade later.

Rohit’s innings was a perfect blend of precision, patience, and power hitting. Once he found his rhythm, each over seemed like an exhibition of flawless timing and placement. The Eden Gardens crowd witnessed history in real-time, with cheers escalating as milestones fell and records tumbled.

Memorable Moments That Defined the Knock

No great innings is without its moments, and Rohit’s 264 was no exception. A run-out mix-up with stand-in captain Virat Kohli, echoing a similar moment from his previous double century, added drama to the proceedings. Later, Robin Uthappa’s unselfish running between the wickets ensured Rohit retained the strike, allowing him to continue his assault unimpeded.

Among his nine towering sixes, one flick over deep mid-wicket off Nuwan Kulasekara stood out—a shot that perfectly captured Rohit’s combination of grace, power, and audacity. By the end of his innings, India had posted a mammoth 404/5, leaving Sri Lanka with an insurmountable target, eventually collapsing to 251 all out.

Legacy of the 264

Rohit Sharma’s 264 at Eden Gardens is more than just a record—it is a benchmark in ODI cricket, showcasing what an elite batter can achieve with patience, skill, and fearless intent. His ability to score multiple double centuries in limited-overs cricket cements his status as one of the most destructive yet elegant batters of his generation.

Even eleven years later, this innings is referenced whenever cricket fans talk about record-breaking performances, ODI milestones, and legendary knock. It wasn’t merely a score; it was a masterpiece that continues to inspire batters worldwide, redefining the limits of ODI cricket.